Rahul Urges PM Modi to Transfer Rs 7,500 in Accounts of Migrant Labourers

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address the nation on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged him to directly transfer at least Rs 7,500 to the accounts of migrant labourers to support them during COVID-19 crisis."It is my request to the Prime Minister to announce in his address that lakhs of our labourer brothers on the streets will be sent to their homes safely. Along with this, they should be given a direct transfer of at least Rs 7,500 to their accounts," Gandhi said in a video message just before Prime Minister Modi started his address to the nation. On Friday, 16 migrants were killed in Nanded division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district. As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna. After walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep.The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19."I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," he said. (ANI)

