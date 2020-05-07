Raigarh SP and Collector Visit Hospital to Meet Gas Leak Victims

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar on Thursday met those who were affected by the gas leak at a paper mill here.Speaking to media about the incident, Singh said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from the cops."Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us and did not inform police. A case will be registered,"he said.The death toll in the gas leak incident rose to 11, according to SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).Pradhan had said that over 1000 people had been evacuated, and out of these, more than 800 were taken to hospital. (ANI)

