Railways Transports Record Foodgrains During Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The railways carried more than 4.2 MT of foodgrains between March 25 and April 17 -- which is double that of the same period last year -- during the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the national transporter said on Saturday.

"In order to ensure that kitchens of all Indian homes continue to run normally, on 17th of April 2020, 83 rakes/3,601 wagons of foodgrains were loaded (one wagon contains 58-60 ton consignment). During the lockdown period from 25th March to 17th April 2020, more than 1,500 rakes and more than 4.2 MT of foodgrains were loaded," it said.

These efforts have been made to ensure that farm products are picked up on time and also to ensure timely supply during the nationwide lockdown, it said.

Close association is being maintained with the Ministry of Agriculture for foodgrains loading. It may be noted that CONCOR is also working with NAFED to ensure transportation of pulses in a big way, its added.

The railways has also identified 65 routes for parcel special trains since the start of the lockdown for perishable commodities including fruits, vegetables, milk and dairy products and seeds for agriculture purpose.

Till April 17, sixty-six routes have been notified and time tabled trains are being run on these routes. Trains are being run even on those routes where demand is less, so that no part of the country remains unconnected. Trains have been given en-route stoppages at all feasible locations, so that maximum possible clearance of parcels may be done, the railways said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)