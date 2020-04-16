Raj BJP Accuses State Cong Govt of Mishandling COVID-19 Crisis

Jaipur, Apr 16 (PTI) Targeting the Rajasthan government over the rising number of coronavirus positive cases in Jaipur's Ramganj area, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of indulging in appeasement politics and discrimination while distributing ration in areas affected by the disease.

Poonia demanded that the state government consider deploying paramilitary forces in Ramganj to control the situation.

"Chief minister is taking credit for containment in Bhilwara but no one is ready to take the responsibility for Jaipur's Ramganj where the situation is worst. Coronavirus is on the verge of community spread in Ramganj," he told reporters through video conferencing here.

Poonia claimed that the pandemic situation in Jodhpur was also turning bad and that the Jodhpur collector has written to BSF and CRPF authorities seeking deployment of forces. The BJP leader alleged that the state government was quiet on this.

He said the government was appeasing a particular community in Ramganj and was not serious about containment.

"If the government is unable to handle the situation, the state government should consider deployment of BSF or CRPF in Ramganj and other such hotspots," he said.

Poonia claimed that the state government had allowed members of the Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month following which many cases were reported, to move within the state.

He said the ruling party MLAs were branding and putting their pictures on ration and food packets being distributed to the needy.

Poonia also alleged that the government officers discouraged people from donating to the PM CARES fund and insisted that they instead donate to the CM's relief fund.

He said BJP has so far distributed 60.73 lakh food packets and 22.33 lakh dry ration packets to the needy in the state.

