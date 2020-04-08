Rajasthan: 4 Women of a Family Consume Pesticide After Fight, 3 Dead

Jodhpur (R'than), Apr 8 (PTI) Four women of a family allegedly consumed pesticide after an altercation in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Wednesday, following which three of them died and one is in a serious condition, police said.

The incident took place in Jhadoli and the three deceased were sisters. The other woman is their sister-in-law, they said.

The women were taken to a hospital after they allegedly consumed the poisonous substance where doctors declared three of them dead and referred the other woman, who is pregnant, to a medical facility in Udaipur, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem and an investigation is underway, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)