Rajasthan Govt Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Urban Areas and Mandis

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday made it mandatory to wear face masks in all urban areas and agriculture mandis of the state, an official statement said.

Through video conferencing, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure compliance of the state government decision which will be applicable in all 196 urban local bodies of the state and in agriculture mandis (wholesale markets).

“The decision was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state,” the statement quoted Gehlot as saying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)