Rajasthan Reports 54 New COVID-19 Cases

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Fifty-four new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the states to 2,720, informed state Health Department on Saturday.The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,534 while the deaths now stand at 65, added the Health Department. 1,121 people have recovered and 714 have been discharged.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths, as per the latest data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

