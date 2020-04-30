Rajasthan Royals Launches Fundraiser Page on Facebook to Help People During Coronavirus Lockdown

Rajasthan [India], April 30 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) has launched a fundraiser page on Facebook wherein donors can contribute towards an NGO in an attempt to help the state in its fight against coronavirus."The franchise has set up a dedicated fundraiser page on Facebook wherein donors can contribute towards Gram Chetna Kendra, an NGO that works in Rajasthan with a focus on children and women projects and RR has aligned with them for their Women's Access to Water initiative aimed at increasing the water table and alleviating the drudgery faced by women in water collection," said the RR in a statement.The funds received from this initiative will focus on extending help to women and dependent families from underprivileged households in the state by providing over 200,000 nutritious meals. The franchise has already contributed funds to supply 100,000 meals to underprivileged women in Rajasthan.India is under lockdown till May 3 due to the coronavirus crisis in the country.RR Executive Chairman Ranjit Barthakur said the franchise is aiming to provide another 200,000 meals to those people, who are struggling to fend for themselves."Rajasthan is our home state. During these distressing times, we would like to extend our full support to our extended family there. We are glad that we have been able to provide 100,000 meals across the state already, and now with Facebook Fundraiser, we aim to provide another 200,000 meals to those people who are struggling to fend for themselves during the lockdown," said Barthakur in a statement."At Rajasthan Royals, we strongly believe in the empowerment of women, which is integral for empowering the nation as a whole. We have always looked to set the right examples with all of our social work and contributions for good causes," he said."We are actively involved in this battle and stand with the state and the government during these times. We wish everyone to emerge positively from these extremely challenging times," added Barthakur. (ANI)

