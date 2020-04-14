Rajasthan to Conduct Rapid Testing to Identify Coronavirus Patients in Time: CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that the government's strategy is to test for coronavirus as much as possible so that infected patients can be detected in time.

Two lakh rapid testing kits have arrived and testing will start soon, he said here.

The state government will be ordering a total of 10 lakh kits and testing capacity would increase manifold in the coming days, Gehlot told reporters in a video conference.

He said that the capacity of regular testing for coronavirus at the lab of SMS hospital has increased and tests are also being conducted at the labs of the medical colleges of the six divisional headquarters of the state.

Gehlot said all measures, including to boost the economy, increase people's purchasing power and generate employment will be discussed in detail only after the prime minister's address to the nation.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other senior officials also attended the session.

