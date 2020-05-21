Rajasthan's COVID-19 Count Rises to 6,227

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): With 212 new cases, the number of coronavirus in Rajasthan has risen to 6,227, said the state's Health Department on Thursday.According to the Health Department, 2,591 patients are currently active cases of which 3,485 patients have recovered. 151 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the State, as of Thursday.India in the last 24 hours has reported 5,609 cases, taking the total number of patients in the country to 1,12,359 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of the total cases, 63,624 are active cases, 45,300 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated and 3,435 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)