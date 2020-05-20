Rajasthan's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 5,952

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 20 (ANI): As many as 107 new cases were reported in Rajasthan till 2 pm on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 5,952.Out of the total number of cases, 3,373 have recovered, 2,436 are active and 143 have died.With 5,611 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 1,06,750 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As many as 140 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 3,303.Out of the total cases, 61,149 are actives cases and 42,298 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)