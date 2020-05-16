Rajkot Police Arrests 17 People in Connection with Making, Selling Fake Passes

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 16 (ANI): Rajkot Police have arrested 17 people and recovered fake passes from their possession, these people used to charge Rs 300 for a pass, said J H Sarvaiya ACP, Rajkot. "Based on credible information, we started to look out for people who are issuing fake passes. Following this, we have arrested 17 persons and recovered fake passes from their possession. They used to charge Rs 300 for a pass," said Sarvaiya. These people were making intercity duplicate passes, police have booked them. Scanner and computer used by them has been confiscated.Rajkot Police have arrested Anil Motwani, Paresh Punjabi and Anil Mangwani involved in the case and those who approached them for the passes.According to the police, so far 17 passes have been recovered by the police from the accused and they told the cop that they have made 20 passes so far. The pass holders were allowed to roam everywhere in the city. Police will produce them in the court after conducting their COVID-19 test. (ANI)

