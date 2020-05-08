Rajnath Singh Speaks to Japanese Counterpart, Discusses Ways to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday spoke to his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono and discussed ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic."Spoke on phone to Japan's Defence Minister, Mr @konotaromp about the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 spread. We discussed ways to fight against this pandemic through cooperation. We have agreed to work together in this global fight against the menace of Coronavirus," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet.A Defence Ministry release said the two Defence Ministers had discussions on their "respective responses against the COVID-19 pandemic.""Rajnath Singh informed Kono Taro on India's contribution to international efforts against COVID-19 and discussed areas of mutual cooperation in the global fight against the pandemic. They also agreed that India - Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership provides a good basis for both countries to work together along with other countries in this regard to deal with the post COVID-19 related challenges," the release read.Both the leaders also conveyed their "commitment" to take forward the initiatives of bilateral security cooperation under the framework of the India - Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. This comes a day after the External Affairs Minister (EAM) held a conversation with his counterpart in Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi.Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe to discuss global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.Both the leaders had jointly-expressed their appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories and agreed to continue such coordination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)