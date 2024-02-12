New Delhi, February 12: The BJP on Monday named two candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan, excluding outgoing MP and Union minister Bhupender Yadav, who is likely to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP fielded Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announce Candidature of Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore from Rajasthan

While the BJP is likely to get its two candidates elected to the Rajya Sabha from the state, the Congress has the numbers to win one seat. The BJP has 115 and the Congress 70 members in the 200-member assembly. A minimum of 67 votes will be needed to win one seat in case of a contest. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of Candidates For Upcoming Rajya Sabha Biennial Elections; Check Full List

The BJP is likely to not name several of its ministers, whose term in Rajya Sabha is ending, as it may field them in the general elections, due in April-May.