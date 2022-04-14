Like many, actor Karisma Kapoor also loves mehendi. After attending the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Wednesday, Karisma took to Instagram and flaunted her henna-covered foot. A heart and floral design mehendi design can be seen applied on her foot. "I love mehendi," she captioned the post. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Baraat to Move From Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu Residence.

She attended the function wearing an ethnic yellow coloured suit. On the other hand, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for shimmery lehenga. Karisma and Kareena are Ranbir's cousins. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Make a Stylish Entry at Star Couple's Pre-Wedding Ceremonies.

Check Out Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story Below:

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranbir is Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son, while Karisma and Kareena are Randhir Kapoor-Babita's daughters. Now fans are waiting to see how the Kapoor clan will make entry at Ranbir's baraat on Thursday.

