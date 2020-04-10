Ranchi Cop Shares A to Z Advice to Ward off COVID-19

Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) The coronavirus pandemic seemed to have tapped the creative side of several individuals, including that of Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray, who despite his busy schedule has found time to compile an alphabetical run-down to create awareness on COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Ray shared the A to Z of how to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Be a kid, Be a learner... There is only way out to avoid corona Learn to Avoid," Ray tweeted.

Avoid crowd, Beware of fake news, Clean your hands, Do not go out, Empty the streets, the list compiled by him suggested.

The online awareness campaign, amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases across the country, has been retweeted and liked by hundreds of netizens.

