.RANCHI/BOKARO CAL22 JH-VIRUS-CASES Three More Positive COVID-19 Cases in Jharkhand, 4 Recover

Ranchi/Bokaro, Apr 20 (PTI) Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the total in the state to 44, a top health official said.

Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts tested positive for the virus.

A 50-year-old man tested positive in Bokaro district's Sadam village, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Kumar Pathak said in a report.

He is a relative of a 70-year-old man who died of the disease on April 8. He is being treated at the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital, Pathak said.

Jharkhand has reported two deaths due to coronavirus so far.

Of the total, Ranchi district has reported 25 cases, followed by 10 in Bokaro, three in Hazaribagh, two each in Simdega and Dhanbad and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday expressed happiness at the recovery of four COVID-19 patients.

"There is good news from the health department. Four coronavirus patients have recovered fully. This is the signal of our victory," Soren tweeted.

Crediting and saluting the 'warriors' against the novel coronavirus, Soren said, "I express my gratitude from deep of my heart to health workers, police personnel, cleaning staff, sisters of Sakhi Mandals and other warriors."

Congratulating the entire staff of the Health Department, the chief minister expressed optimism about absolute victory over the virus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)