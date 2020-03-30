RBI Extends Fixed Rate Reverse Repo, MSF Window

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday extended the Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) window to provide eligible market participants with greater flexibility in their liquidity management.According to a statement, from March 31 till April 30, Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and MSF will function from 9 am to 11:59 pm."In view of the rapidly evolving financial conditions and taking into account the impact of disruptions caused by COVID-19, it has been decided as an interim measure to extend the window timings of Fixed Rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations to provide eligible market participants with greater flexibility in their liquidity management," RBI stated.It further noted that all other terms and conditions as applicable to LAF Reverse Repo and MSF operations will remain the same.Meanwhile, RBI also announced the Second Targeted Long Term Repo Operation (TLTRO)."As announced in the statement of Developmental and Regulatory Policies on March 27, the Reserve Bank will conduct TLTROs of up to three years tenor of appropriate sizes for a total amount of up to Rs 1,00,000 crore. The first tranche of TLTRO for Rs 25,000 crore was conducted on March 27. It has now been decided to conduct another TLTRO for Rs 25,000 crore," RBI said.The funds availed under this tranche of TLTRO would have to be deployed within 30 working days from the date of the operation. (ANI)

