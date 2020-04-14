Recommendation Made to Cancel Licenses of Shops Selling Liquor Despite Lockdown: Ghaziabad SSP

Ghaziabad (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) The shops selling liquor despite the COVID-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have been identified and recommendations made to cancel their licenses, police said on Tuesday.

The police personnel have been instructed to keep a strict watch on model shops and wine stores where liquor is being sold secretly, Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Owners of these shops would be booked under appropriate section of the Indian Penal Code and their license cancelled, the senior superintendent of police said.

Naithani said these liquor store owners would also be black listed.

Some of the shops found to be selling liquor during lockdown are in Sahibabad, Muradnagar and Sihani Gate area, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)