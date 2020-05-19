Reforms Needed to Bring More Efficiency in Providing Affordable Fertilisers to Farmers: Gowda

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said reforms are needed to bring more efficiency in making crop nutrients available to farmers at an affordable rates.

The minister held a meeting with government officials from various states, officers from the department of fertilisers, progressive farmers and other stakeholders via videoconferencing, an official statement said.

In the meeting, important feedback was given to the minister regarding reform measures that could be taken forward in the fertilisers sector.

"Gowda said reforms are continuous process and needed to bring more efficiency in delivering affordable fertiliser to farmers in the country," the statement said.

He asked participants to come up with their suggestions freely so that these could be incorporated while taking final policy decisions.

This meeting was attended by secretary fertilisers, additional secretary of fertilisers, officials of state government of Kerala and Odisha and representatives of fertiliser companies.

