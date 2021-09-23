Actor Regina Cassandra, who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films, has boarded the cast of Shahid Kapoor's debut web series for Amazon Prime Video. Billed as a quirky drama thriller, it is being created and directed by “The Family Man” director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Chunky Panday Feels Daughter Ananya Panday Cooks Up Stories, Never Food!.

The 30-year-old actor re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, "@ReginaCassandra joins @ShahidKapoor @VijaySethupathi in #RajNDK upcoming series." Nidimoru and DK too took to social media following the news.

“Funny business! #setdiaries #behindthescenes,” they wrote, alongside a picture from the sets of Cassandra and DK. The yet-to-be-titled series has been written by Nidimoru and DK and co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

