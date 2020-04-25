Release of 'Spider-Man' Sequels Pushed Back

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 25 (ANI): Owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back the theatrical release of two of its untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels.Marvel-Sony picture 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' sequel that was set to hit the big screens on July 16, 2021, will now debut on November 5 this year.Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' sequel too has been delayed.For the upcoming sequel, the release dates have been moved from April 8, 2022, to October 7, 2022, reported Variety.Released in 2019, Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' did exceptionally well at the box office.While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Walt Disney Studios jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its President Kevin Feige will be producing the third film in the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' series.In 2019, the news of Marvel and Sony parting ways surfaced and pointed to likely affecting the release of future Spider-Man films. (ANI)

