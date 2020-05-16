Remote Meghalaya Villages Come Up with Community Quarantine Facilities for Returnees

Shillong, May 16 (PTI) Authorities of remote Meghalaya villages have set up community COVID-19 quarantine facilities for people returning from other states, officials said on Saturday.

The arrangement for community-level quarantine units has been made as many homes do not have the required space and include several family members, they said.

"District administrations are working closely with these communities at the village level to manage the COVID-19 situation. Many villages have set up community quarantine facilities," South West Khasi Hills District Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo told PTI.

"The community quarantine centres will be used to house the returnees," she said.

All basic amenities are being provided at the centres, most of which are abandoned schools or community halls, Laloo said.

In other districts, too, similar arrangements have been made at the village level and is closely monitored by the block development officers, a senior home department official said.

Meghalaya has one active COVID-19 case and the state had earlier reported one fatality due to the contagion. Eleven others have recovered from the respiratory infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)