Remove Policy Hurdles, Grant Infrastructure Status to Bulk Drug Industry: CII-KPMG Report

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A coherent vision for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) sector, resolving challenges in internal policies and bureaucracy, and focused implementation of identified actions will take the pharmaceutical industry to new heights, a report said on Friday.

The report, 'Indian API Industry- Reaching the Full Potential', by industry body CII and KPMG also recommended granting of infrastructure status to the bulk drug industry.

The report noted that India has seen increased competition in the API segment. India imports several intermediates and APIs, which has resulted in an erosion of domestic manufacturing capacity for several APIs, intermediates and key starting materials (KSMs).

India needs to proactively boost the manufacturing of APIs, intermediates and KSMs and reduce dependence on imports. This move becomes crucial in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, it added.

The report pitched for granting 'infrastructure status' to the bulk drug industry and creating common minimum infrastructure facilities in the form of 4-5 integrated large-scale clusters to manufacture critical APIs/intermediates and KSMs to achieve economies of scale.

"The recently launched government schemes to promote API (bulk drug) through clusters and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program will help support the 'Make in India' initiative for domestic manufacturing," CII National Committee on Pharmaceuticals Chairman, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and MD G V Prasad said.

However, challenges around land acquisition, ease of doing business, environmental clearances, taxation, and R&D need to be resolved for India to become a global API hub, he added.

".... we have proposed recommendations around 4 key themes - providing ease of doing business, incentives and subsidies, infrastructure development and innovation and technical capability development," the report said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)