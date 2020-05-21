Representatives of Kashmiri Pandit Delegations Call on J-K Lt Governor, Terms New Domicile Law Historic

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): Representatives of various organizations of the Kashmiri Pandit community on Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here and expressed their gratitude towards the Government of India and J-K Administration for the introduction of new domicile law in the union territory.The delegation including Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organizations and All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee termed the new Domicile Law of Jammu and Kashmir as "historic", an official release said."They also reiterated that the removal of Article 370 and Article 35A, which proved to be a stumbling block in the path of development, would take the Union Territory to new heights of growth and development," it said.While interacting with members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the new Domicile Law will ensure equitable, balanced and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people."A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Welfare Organizations headed by Dr. K.N Pandita (Padma Shri), comprising of ex-MLCs Surinder Ambardar & G.L Raina; KK Khosa, President Kashmiri Pandit Sabha Jammu; and several social activists put forth various welfare issues of Kashmiri Pandit community including simplification of voting process; speeding up of selection process under PM Package; transit accommodation for migrant employees etc," the release said."On being apprised of the issue of protection of shrines; the Lt Governor maintained that the Government has already taken up the issue to ensure the safety and security of the shrines and devotees," it said. The Lt Governor further assured the members of the delegations that Government of India and the UT administration is committed to addressing all the issues of J-K. (ANI)

