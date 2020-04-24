Residential Tower at CBI Academy in Ghaziabad Quarantined

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], April 24 [ANI]: A residential tower at CBI academy in Ghaziabad was quarantined on Friday after son of a CBI official was suspected to have COVID-19 infection. "It is learnt that the son of SI, CBI, ACB, Ghaziabad, who is residing in (Type-111) in CBI Academy Campus, has been found presumptive (suspected) positive to CORONA COVID - 19. However, the final report is yet to come," read a letter issued by Residents Welfare Association (RWA) CBI Academy, Ghaziabad accessed by ANI."The SP(A), CBI Academy, Ghaziabad has desired that the entire residential tower in which SI is residing, may be quarantined for the security and safety of others as well. As such, it is advised to all five inhabitants of Quarter Nos.13 to 17 (Quarter No.18 being vacant) of Type-IV residential quarters of CBI Academy, Ghaziabad to please remain inside their houses. No one should go out and come inside the said six quarters till further advice," it read."All are requested to please co-operate for the safety and security of themselves and others. The other residents of CBI Academy residential campus may also please co-operate," requested protem chairman of RWA.With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last twenty-four hours, the total number of cases in the country is at 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.With 37 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus rises to 724 deaths. (ANI)

