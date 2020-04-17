Revenue Deptt Asks Officers to Donate One Day's Salary Every Month Till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The revenue department has asked its officers to donate one day's salary every month for full fiscal year till March 2021 to PM-CARES Fund to assist the government in its battle against COVID-19.

"It has been decided to appeal to all officers and staff of Department of Revenue to contribute their one-day's salary every month till March, 2021, to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the government's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic," a circular issued by the department said.

It further said any officer or staff having objection to this may write to the Drawing and Disbursing Officer by April 20.

The PM-CARES Fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek contribution from people to help the government fight against coronavirus and similar "distressing situations".

Donations to the fund are eligible for 100 per cent deduction under section 80G of Income Tax Act. PTI JD

