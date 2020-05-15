Ridley Scott's Banner Scott Free Inks First-look Deal with Apple

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) Filmmaker Ridley Scott has signed a multi-year television deal with Apple.

The veteran director and his banner Scott Free will be creating global television projects for the company's recently launched streaming service Apple TV Plus as per the first-look pact.

According to Deadline, the shows will be executive produced by Scott, David Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jordan Sheehan.

The 82-year-old director's banner previously had a deal with CBS TV Studios.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)