RJ LD Virus Cases 305 New Cases, 7 Deaths: Rajasthan Faces Highest Single-day Spike in Cases, 2nd Largest Fatalities on a Day

Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday suffered double jeopardy on COVID-19 front with 305 persons testing positive in the highest single-day spike in infections till date and seven persons dying of it in the second largest fatalities on a single day.

The state had recorded 242 positive cases on Sunday, while 12 persons had died of it on May 5, as per official data on COVID situation in the state.

The number of cases in the state stands at 5,507 and fatalities at 138, the figures reveal.

On Monday, two more deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Udaipur, Pali, Jalore, Nagaur and Kota.

Of the 305 fresh cases, Dungarpur recorded the maximum of 64 cases, followed by Jaipur 47, Jodhpur 35, Bhilwara and Jalore 25 each, Udaipur 21, Jaisalmer 12, Barmer 11, Rajsamand 10, Bharatpur, Sikar, Bikaner, and Sirohi six each, Chittorgarh and Dausa five each, Banswara and Pali four each, Dholpur three, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Nagaur and Tonk two each, Ajmer one and one BSF jawan was found positive.

A total of 3,218 COVID-19 patients have recovered, while 2,803 have been discharged, said officials, adding there 2,151 active cases in the state.

Entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and search and screening are underway to trace the contagion.

