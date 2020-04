Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan animal husbandry department on Tuesday said eating meat is safe and it does not cause the novel coronavirus infection.

In an advisory, it also said that meat strengthens immunity and people can consume egg, chicken and fish.

The department suggested people to maintain hygiene and cook meat properly.

