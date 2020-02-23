RJD Govt Will Be Formed After 8 Months in Bihar: Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 23 (PTI) Sounding the poll bugle, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday began his state-wide 'Berojgari Hatao Yatra' from here and asserted that his party will form the government after the assembly elections later this year.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said the RJD government will eradicate poverty and create employment opportunities by developing food processing units, industry-specific clusters and tourism.

"No one is going to defeat us in the coming elections. Your government is going to be formed after eight months," he said while addressing a gathering at the Veterinary College ground here.

Yadav advised party workers to connect with people, especially the poor, extremely backward class and scheduled castes.

"Our party's government will be formed only when we as Krishna will be ready to wash Sudama's feet and will have to eat Shabari's berry as Lord Rama did," he said.

Yadav, who was the deputy chief minister in the erstwhile Grand Secular Alliance government, said his party's government will ensure education, healthcare and irrigation.

He has been trying to expand the RJD's core base vote of "M-Y" (Muslim-Yadav) and at a meeting earlier this month, he asserted that its base included "A to Z".

He also came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that price rise, unemployment and incidents of crimes have increased significantly under Kumar's rule.

Nothing happens until one pays a bribe to officials in the present dispensation, the RJD leader claimed.

Yadav will go to Gaya as part of the Berojgari Hatao Yatra on February 27 and to East Champaran on March 1, RJD Bihar unit spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

