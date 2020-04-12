Rly Asks Sr Executives to Name 'link Officers' Who'd Stand in for Them if They Get Quarantined

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Railways has issued an order asking its senior officers to nominate a "link officer" who would work in their place if they need to be quarantined, to ensure their absence does not hamper the operations of the national transporter.

Sources said the decision was taken after instructions were issued by the government for all Joint Secretary or equivalent and above-rank officers to resume office from April 14 as a confidence-building measure for the general public.

During the ongoing lockdown period, many senior officials have been coming to work, but some have opted work-from-home.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav have been holding regular meetings with senior officials over video-conference during the lockdown period.

Some critical decisions like running parcel trains, manufacturing medical equipment at railway units as well as converting coaches into isolation wards were taken during these meetings.

"It has been decided that all PEDs (principal executive directors) /EDs(executive directors)/JSs(joint secretaries) and Directors may get their link/looking after duty officers nominated,” an order from the Railway Board stated.

It said the nominations have to be approved by the “competent authority”.

The decision is taken to “ensure smooth functioning of office in case of any medical emergency, isolation, quarantine or any other reason due to which a particular officer is not able to conduct his official duty," the order stated.

It satd that all the details of link officer should be intimated to the railway board by 11 am on April 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked his council of ministers to end “work from home” and resume their offices from Tuesday, sources had said.

He also asked that a set of procedures be put in place for maintaining social distancing for senior officials who would attend office.

Class II, III and IV staff will work from office on a rotational basis.

Earlier on March 22, the government had issued order that all central government offices should work with skeletal staff as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Centre by then had already allowed employees of all its departments to work from home, except those engaged in essential services.

