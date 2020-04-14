Rohit Kansal Cautions Against Fake Twitter Handles Impersonating His Account

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said that some twitter handles impersonating his account were spreading fake news.Kansal said in a tweet that action will be taken under the cyber laws."Fightingfakenews I am told that some Twitter handles impersonating my account are carrying some FAKE news regarding internet. Please Note : 1) I have NOT made any statement 2) Fake handles have been reported for action 3) We will also be taking action under cyberlaws," Kansal said. Kansal has been posting updates about the COVID-19. (ANI)

