Rope in Health Workers to Fight COVID-19: Digvijaya to MP Govt

Bhopal, Apr 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to take the help of 15,000 trained health workers in the fight against COVID-19 to ease the pressure on doctors and para-medical staff.

Singh has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this connection.

"The district administration of Ratlam, Ujjain and Shajapur have deployed the trained 'janswasthya rakshaks' (health workers) to ease the pressure on the overburdened doctors and associated staff. This is a commendable step of the district authorities," he said in the letter written on Wednesday.

"In entire Madhya Pradesh, 15,000 trained janswasthya rakshaks are available and like these districts the services of such health workers should also be taken in other parts of the state," Singh said.

"They will play a vital role in creating awareness about the corona disease in rural areas and their services can be availed on a daily or monthly basis," the former state chief minister added.

This move will ease the pressure on the overburdened medical staff in the fight against COVID-19, the veteran leader said.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Madhya Pradesh till Thursday morning is 1,090, while 55 persons succumbed to the infection in the state so far, health officials said.

