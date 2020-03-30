Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia for Any Coronavirus-related Death of LPG Supply Chain Staff

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum on Monday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh in case of coronavirus-related death of any liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery boy or other personnel involved in the supply chain."Rs 5 lakh each ex-gratia amount, as a one-time special measure, in the case of death of personnel involved in LPG distribution due to the infection and impact of COVID-19," the oil marketing companies said in joint statement. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter to welcome the move."Welcome the humanitarian decision taken by Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. This gesture of goodwill is a recognition of the services rendered by our personnel in these trying times. Well-being of our workers is of paramount importance. This compassionate move will strengthen the safety nets of our workforce aiding India's fight against corona," he wrote.LPG falls in an essential item during the lockdown phase as it is required to cook food. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)