RS Prasad Reviews Performance of Essential Services Under DoT, Department of Post

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday held a review meeting regarding performance of essential services under Department of Telecom and Department of Post with heads of circles from all States via video conferencing.At headquarter level, Secretary (Telecom), CMDs, BSNL and MTNL, Secretary (Posts) and DG (Posts) were present. While at the State level, CGM (BSNL), DDG (DoT) and CPMGs were present.It was decided that the validity of all prepaid mobile phones of BSNL and MTNL be extended till April 20 which will enable incoming calls for customers. Also, Rs 10 worth of outgoing calls will also be allowed to all these prepaid customers.In the meeting, it was emphasised upon that posts and telecom are essential services and they must be maintained without any interruption. DDG, DoT present at all the State headquarters were also asked to coordinate with corresponding State governments for resolving their issues with other telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, read a statement.It was also instructed that full cooperation and assistance should be extended to all state governments for maintaining their communication network. Also, their emergency requirements for establishing and maintaining helplines/IVR systems, control rooms, hospitals, ambulance services should be taken up on priority.The Union Minister also urged that all should rise up to the occasion by giving best service and keep the morale of their team high.Prasad stated that post offices have largest network across the country and this network should be leveraged upon for delivery of essentials like medicine, masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), etc. with the coordination of State governments.In the meeting, it was also suggested that retired employees of Postal Department should also be consulted and involved in planning and finding innovative solutions.Prasad also gave instructions that "Post Office on Wheel" should be promoted and established in all the circles."Aadhar enabled payment system which enables any individual to get payment from any bank at their doorstep should be implemented with full force and vigour. Similarly, working of postal ATMs should be ensured to allow continuation of essential services to the common people," the statement said.Several States which are implementing DBT and cash delivery at the doorstep for various State Government Welfare Schemes like widow and old-age pension should implement these schemes within the stipulated time frame."BSNL and MTNL are working diligently to make payments to their employees who have recently opted for VRS. BSNL has released Rs 4,100 crore ex-gratia payment on Friday and Rs 4900 crore for leave encashment on Monday. Similarly, MTNL has also released Rs 1,050 crore towards payment of leave encashment, EPF, CPF and gratuity," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)