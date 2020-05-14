RSS Volunteers in Rajasthan Help Migrant Workers Going Back Home

Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Rajasthan are helping migrant workers return back home amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Arrangements are being made by the volunteers on the Jaipur-Agra national highway for the workers going to Agra and Gwalior from various parts of the state including Ajmer, Jaipur, Kota, Bhilwara on foot and cycle, according to a statement on Thursday.

Food and drinking water packets have been distributed to migrant workers for the past several weeks by the volunteers on the highway near Mahuva town of Dausa district.

Similarly, some RSS members in Manpur and Sikandra towns of Sikrai sub-division distributed ration to underprivileged families, the statement said.

