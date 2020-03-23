SAARC Health Professionals Meet Proposed for March 26

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that the Video conference of senior health professionals of South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries is proposed to be held on March 26.The Conference would be held to exchange experiences of combating coronavirus thus far, including specific protocols dealing with the screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities, said the Ministry.The Ministry said in a statement, "Video conference of senior health professionals of SAARC countries is proposed to be held on 26 March to exchange experiences of combating #COVID19 thus far, including on specific protocols dealing with the screening at entry points, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation facilities."Earlier on Monday, Monday thanked SAARC members for their contribution towards the coronavirus emergency fund set up to fight the spread of the virus in the region.He thanked heads of states of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan, and Nepal for their contribution to the joint fund. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)