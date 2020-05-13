SAF Personnel Kills Self with Service Weapon in MP

Ujjain (MP), May 13 (PTI) A 31-year-old sub-inspector of the Special Armed Forces (SAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, police said on Wednesday.

SAF sub-inspector Deepak Vaidya allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at his barrack in Police Line late on Tuesday night, additional superintendent of police Amrendra Singh said.

As per preliminary investigations, the deceased seemed concerned about his marriage and had confided in his colleagues about it, he said.

A case was registered in this regard at Madhavnagar police station and further probe was underway, the official said.

