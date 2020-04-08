'Sakhi' Vans to Deliver Free Sanitary Napkins to Doorsteps in Lucknow

Lucknow, Apr 8 (PTI) The Lucknow district administration will be providing free sanitary napkins, soaps and hand sanitisers to women at their homes amid the nationwide lockdown.

"We will be providing free sanitary napkins, soaps and sanitisers to women with the help of six 'Sakhi' vans," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said on Wednesday.

"Due to the lockdown, women and girls in some areas could not get sanitary napkins. We have prepared a route chart of those areas. The vans will reach them and provide them with free napkins, soaps and sanitisers," the DM said.

He said women who want to avail these essential items can call on a helpline number - 7905323611.

