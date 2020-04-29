Salima Tete Believes Indian Hockey Team is on 'right Path'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Indian Women's Hockey team's Salima Tete believes that 2019 was 'extremely good' and the team has been on the 'right path'. "The seniors in the team have really helped me improve my performance. They constantly talk to me and encourage me especially when we play big teams like Australia, Spain or Japan. The year 2019 in specific was extremely good for the women's team and we have been on the right path," Hockey India's official website quoted Tete as saying.As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tete feels that there is a lot of scope to improve their game ahead of the premier event which will now take place in 2021."There is a lot of scope to improve our game in the next one year and by focusing on our fitness during the lockdown, we are in shape to re-start training once all this is over (lockdown). We are mentally prepared to work hard and face any challenges that come our way in our preparations for the Olympic Games," she said.The Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)