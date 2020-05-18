Salons to Open in HP's Una in Three-four Days: Official

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) Salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to open in next three-four days in Himachal Pradesh's Una, the district's deputy commissioner said on Monday.

DC Sandeep Kumar said these shops, which are closed since March 22, would be allowed to open after training sessions are conducted for their staff through electronic medium.

Kumar further said relaxation in curfew in the district would now be provided for ten hours from 5 am to 3 pm.

Shopkeepers may open their shops from 7 am to 3 pm maintaining social distancing, he added.

All religious places, educational institutions, swimming pools, theatres, gyms and malls will remain closed, the DC said.

