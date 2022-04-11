Veteran star Sam Elliott has apologised for passing controversial comments at the team of 'The Power of the Dog'. "I wasn't very articulate about it. I didn't articulate it very well," Elliott said during a promotional panel for his series '1883', a spin-off of 'Yellowstone' for Paramount+, featured in Deadline's Contenders TV event, Variety reported. Golden Globes 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Power of the Dog Wins Best Picture-Drama at the 79th Annual Awards.

The whole controversy erupted after Elliott on Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast complained that Jane Campion's directorial 'The Power of the Dog' was "a piece of s**t" with "allusions of homosexuality," comparing the cowboy characters to Chippendales dancers that "wear bow ties and not much else" and who are "running around in chaps and no shirts." Accepting his mistake, Elliott said that he feels terrible for hurting the sentiments of people.

"I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that... I (said) that I thought Jane Campion was a brilliant director. I want to apologize to the cast of 'The Power of the Dog' -- brilliant actors all, in particular Benedict Cumberbatch... I can only say that I'm sorry and I am. I am," he added. Elliott went on to apologise for how his comments were received by the gay community. Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story, Succession, The Power of the Dog Win Big; Check Out the Full Winner List for the 79th Annual Awards Here.

"The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career. And I mean by entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level, in every job description -- up until today, with my agent, my dear friend of a number of years. I'm sorry that I hurt any of those friends and someone I loved and anyone else by the words that I used," he continued. Released on Netflix, 'The Power of the Dog' stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)