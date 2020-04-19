Samples of 14 Coronavirus Suspects in Ghaziabad Taken for Testing

Ghaziabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The health department here has taken samples of 14 people suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Forty-two people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the district and 10 of them have recovered, leaving 32 active cases, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta told PTI.

He said 2,451 people had come to the district from abroad and 2,154 of them have completed 28-day quarantine period.

The remaining 297 people who travelled abroad are under home isolation.

