New Delhi, March 5: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence. Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire. "Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state," she said. Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it. NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Meets President Droupadi Murmu, Presents Sandeshkhali Incident Report.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have alleged that now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them. An NCW team recently visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to assess the situation there and review actions taken by the local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region.

A fact-finding report was also prepared by the commission which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Sharma had also visited Sandeshkhali last month where she accused the West Bengal government of suppressing the voice of a large number of women in Sandeshkhali. Sandeshkhali Violence: ‘Victim Woman Goes Into Hiding Every Night, Husband Forced to Leave Village’, Says Member of Fact-Finding Committee (Watch Video).

She led a delegation of the commission to the area and said her visit was to instil confidence in women there so that many of them come out and start speaking their minds. The NCW chairperson had also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to "suppress the voice of women so that the truth would not come out".