SBI Life Insurance Q4 Net Profit Up 16 Pc to Rs 531 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday posted 16 per cent increase in its net profit for the fourth quarter (January to March) of fiscal 2019-20 at Rs 531 crore as against Rs 458 crore in the year-ago period.The net premium income grew by 4.6 per cent to Rs 11,863 crore from Rs 11,333 crore in the same period.In the entire fiscal 2019-20, the life insurer registered a net profit of Rs 1,422 crore which was 7.2 per cent higher than the net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in 2018-19."New business premium has shown a steady growth of 20 per cent. It increased from Rs 13,790 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 16,590 crore in 2019-20," the company said in a statement.SBI Life's assets under management grew 14 per cent to Rs 1.6 lakh crore last fiscal from Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2018-19 with a debt-equity mix of 79:21.The solvency ratio as on March 31 this year was at 1.95 as against the regulatory requirement of 1.5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)