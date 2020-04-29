SC Asks Centre to Make Available Essential PPEs to Non-COVID Doctors, Other Healthcare Workers

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Centre to make available the essential PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) to non-COVID doctors and other healthcare workers engaged in treating the non-COVID patients.A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, passed the order after hearing the petition filed by Dr Jerryl Banait.The order was passed by the apex court on Monday, but it was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website on Tuesday late evening."We direct the respondent, Union of India (UOI) to examine this issue and make necessary suggestions in the rational use of PPE guidelines so that these PPEs are provided to all health officials, who are working in non-COVID treatment areas," the apex court said in its order."We find substance in the petitioner's suggestions that the non-COVID doctors and healthcare professionals should be given PPEs to treat those patients of non-COVID," it added.The top court passed the order after hearing from the petitioner, Dr Banait, and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared for the Centre.The petitioner sought appropriate orders/directions, from the Supreme Court for providing PPEs to all healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, ward boys and other medical and paramedical professionals, who are working in all in COVID-19 treatment areas. (ANI)

