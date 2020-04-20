SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of 5 Judicial Officers as Judges of Karnataka HC

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended to the government elevation of five judicial officers as Judges of Karnataka High Court.

The officers are -- Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai.

In a series of decisions, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, also approved the proposal for appointment of three Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court -- Justices Bibek Chaudhuri, Subhasis Dasgupta, and Suvra Ghosh -- as Permanent Judges of the high court.

The Collegium also put a stamp of approval on the proposal for elevation of the three advocates as Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court -- Boppudi Krishna Mohan, K Suresh Reddy and K Lalitha Kumari.

Besides, it approved the proposal for elevation of advocate B Vijaysen Reddy as a Judge of the Telangana High Court.

Apart from CJI Bobde, Justices N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, R F Nariman and R Banumathi are part of the new 5-judge Collegium.

