SC to Hear After Two Weeks PIL Seeking Food, Shelter for Migrant Workers

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear after two weeks the public interest litigation (PIL), seeking directions to provide food, water, shelter and medical aid to migrant workers and their families, including women, kids, elders and differently-abled amid the lockdown.Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, the petitioner told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde that the UNHRC has appreciated the orders passed by the apex court.Srivastava had requested the top court to pass further orders for the migrant workers.He submitted before the apex court that the UN High Commissioner for HR, Michelle Bachelet, has recorded appreciation for the Supreme Court's order in the matter of providing immediate relief to migrant workers.The CJI said that no application has been placed before the court yet.In his plea, Srivastava also sought direction for free transportation, one month's wage, one month's ration, rehabilitation plan, for the migrant labourers after lockdown is over.The Central government had, during the hearing last week, filed a status report and informed that food was being provided to over 22.88 lakh people including the needy, migrant and daily wage workers, across the country amid the lockdown. (ANI)

