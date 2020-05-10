SC to Pronounce Order on Petitions Seeking Restoration of 4G Internet Services in J-K

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will pronounce the order on a number of petitions seeking restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir as the current 2G service is not sufficient for education, business and other services in the Valley amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.A three-judge Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice NV Ramana, will pronounce the order tomorrow.The apex court had on May 4 reserved its order after hearing the complete arguments from the respective parties, the petitioners and from the Centre. (ANI)

